Warming temperatures for the holiday weekend

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 3:41 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Some dry air continues to still lingering around the Desert Southwest, but moisture from the east is also filtering in boosting dew points in the 50s at times.

With the extra moisture, there is some potential for isolated showers and storms this weekend.

Saturday afternoon/evening will offer a chance for thunderstorms to develop within the area.

Keep in mind any storms that form could bring heavy downpours and gusty winds.

A ridge of high pressure to our north will keep our temperatures slightly warmer than normal for the weekend.

However, I am tracking a strengthening high pressure that will potentially bring excessively hot conditions next week.

Lots of sunshine is in the forecast with consistently warm temperatures for the holiday weekend.

We will have higher heat by the middle of next with highs climbing back to the one-teens.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

