Some humidity continues today, with more warmth for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Some humidity continues again keeping our dew points in the 50s, especially in the mornings and evenings.

There are small chances for storms to pop up this afternoon, however, chances are low, but it is something I will be watching closely for.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to travel to our north, and even though it's not bringing big impacts to the Desert Southwest, our temperatures will be trending slightly above normal.

Overall, August-like weather conditions are in the forecast for the final days of the month.

We are in for more warmth, drier conditions, and lots of sunshine for the holiday weekend with more heat next week.