California Highway Patrol increases enforcement for Labor Day weekend

By
today at 5:05 PM
Published 5:13 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - As Labor Day weekend approaches, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is intensifying efforts to ensure road safety across the state.

Starting Friday evening, CHP will initiate a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period, which will continue through Monday night.

During this period, all available officers will be on patrol, with a primary focus on preventing impaired driving and promoting safe behavior on the roads.

Last year, 38 people lost their lives in crashes during Labor Day weekend, with nearly half of the victims not wearing seat belts. CHP also made over 1,000 DUI arrests during the same timeframe.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to make responsible choices, such as designating a sober driver, staying focused while driving, and reporting any impaired drivers by calling 911.

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

