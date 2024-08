YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today comfortably dry conditions continue, but it is hotter with highs near or at 110 degrees.

A push of moisture to the east will bring higher dew points and small rain chances to the Desert Southwest by the middle of the week.

Temperatures through the next several days will trend closer to average to slightly above normal.

Tracking hotter temperatures early next week.