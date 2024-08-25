Pacific Northwest and Northern California see snow in August

BISHOP, Calif. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - It's like winter during the summer as an unusually cold weather system brought snow to Washington State's Mountain Rainier.

The cold system from the Gulf of Alaska dropped down through the Pacific Northwest and into Northern California. That means there is a dusting of rare August snow along California's Sierra Nevada peaks.

The last time it snowed in August on the Sierra Nevada crest was in 2003.

The start of ski season is at least several months away, but resorts in the region welcomed the fresh summertime snow.