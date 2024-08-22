Skip to Content
Finally tracking cooler and drier conditions in our forecast

today at 5:44 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - There is still some lingering moisture, especially toward our east, and it's keeping our dew points in the 50s and 60s through today.

Looking to our west, there's lots of dry air beginning to filter in, which will bring us noticeably dry conditions starting Friday.

A lower pressure system is making its way down the west coast, and that will lead to strong westerly winds over the next few days.

Plus, this system will also move monsoonal moisture toward the east drying and cooling down our temperatures in the days ahead.

We have fantastic and comfortable weather conditions this weekend, with highs in the low 100s, which is near average and slightly cooler than normal.

Early next week temperatures will begin to trend a few degrees above normal.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

