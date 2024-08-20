Skip to Content
Manufactured home catches fire in area of Los Angeles Avenue

Wellton Fire Department
Published 7:10 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A manufactured home caught fire caused by an electrical issue, according to Wellton Fire Department (WFD).

Firefighters responded to a call August 19 at about 9:56 p.m. to the area of Los Angeles Avenue.

Once there, firefighters saw a manufactured home on fire but quickly prevented it from spreading further, says WFD.

The fire did not damage other homes and no injuries were reported.

During their investigation, the cause was found to be an electrical issue.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

