YCSO issues notification on Level 3 sex offender

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has issued a notification regarding a Level 3 sex offender in the area.

YCSO says 54-year-old Jason Sims notified them that he is residing in the 5600 block of E. County 5 1/2 Sreet in Yuma.

Sims is described by YCSO as five-feet, nine-inches tall, 200 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and is not wanted by YCSO at this time.

YCSO says Sims pled guilty to one count of Sexual Battery in the San Diego County Superior Court on December 3, 1990, which he served 73 days in the San Diego County Jail and was sentenced to three years probation.

Then, Sims pled guilty to one count of Failure to Register in the San Diego County Superior Count on October 20, 2001, to which he was sentenced to 16 months in the California Department of Corrections RJ Donovan Facility, YCSO says.

On September 6, 2017, YCSO says Sims pled guilty to one count of Failure to Register in the San Diego County Superior Court and was sentenced to three years in the California Institution for Men.

YCSO further says Sims pled guilty to one count of Failure to Register in the San Diego County Superior Court and was sentenced to 16 months in the California Institution for Men.

Sims is considered a Level 3 sex offender, with a high risk to reoffend, according to YCSO.