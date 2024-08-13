Skip to Content
More relief and a lot drier by the middle of the week

today at 5:39 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Breezier conditions will be in Imperial County this evening with gusts of 20-25 MPH.

Winds will ease up overnight with lighter winds for the next couple of days.

Monsoonal moisture will continue to move east, as dry air moves in from the west.

The drier air will decrease storm chances and lower our humidity here in the Desert Southwest for the rest of the work week.

Temperatures will remain consistently similar for the next several days with highs running near to slightly a few degrees above normal.

Also, tracking higher moisture creeping back in by the weekend.

