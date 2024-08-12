Skip to Content
Monsoonal moisture continues for now with drier days ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A monsoonal flow continues again today keeping our dew points in the 60s through Tuesday, with storm potential still being in the forecast.

I am watching for any storm development this evening, and with any storms that pop up heavy rainfall, lightning, and gustier winds are all possible.

Breezy conditions will be with us this evening with gusts ranging from 20-25 MPH around the Desert Southwest.

Keep in mind stronger winds and dust is possible with any nearby storms.

Highs will consistently remain pretty seasonable all week, with drier conditions returning by the middle of the week.

