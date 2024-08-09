Tracking heat, winds, and more storm potential for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A ridge of high pressure will move further east, but hits of monsoonal moisture will move in over the weekend keeping dew points elevated with storm potential still being a possibility.

With all the extra moisture it will give another opportunity for thunderstorms to develop starting again Saturday afternoon.

Storms are looking isolated and could be spotty, but keep in mind any storm development heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds are possible.

Temperatures will climb the next couple of days and peak on Saturday with highs over 110 degrees.

Seasonable temperatures and breezier conditions with gusts 20-30 MPH will begin on Sunday and into early next week.

Also, tracking some relief with drier conditions later next week.