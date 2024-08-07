Skip to Content
Humidity continues and rain chances still remain in the forecast for now

Weather Authority/ KYMA
Published 3:29 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Active storms moved in overnight and brought light rain, lightning, thunder, and winds this morning in the Desert Southwest. Take a look below at this really cool picture of lighting that lit up our skies this morning.

Some areas received rain totals between a hundreth and a little over a tenth of an inch, plus, there were gusts over 35 MPH.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to steer moisture from the south and into the Desert Southwest bringing potential for showers and storms.

The extra moisture will keep our dew points in the 60s and even 70s which will make us feel hotter and sticky.

There are still chances for isolated and scattered showers and storms to develop in the Desert Southwest through Thursday morning.

With these storms there are risks for heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds.

Temperatures are expected to be closer to seasonal levels for the next couple of days and we will heat back up and somewhat dry things out later in the week.

There are small rain chances again for Saturday, I will be watching and tracking very closely.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

