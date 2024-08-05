Excessive heat extended and increasing moisture in the days ahead

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The heat continues today, plus our current Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect and has been EXTENDED for both Yuma and Imperial Counties until 8 p.m. TUESDAY.

Major heat risks are still a concern, so make sure to practice heat safety.

More moisture will gradually move in the Desert Southwest this week, which will keep our dew points in the 60s and 70s along with higher rain chances.

Rain chances are looking small with a 20% Tuesday-Wednesday, however storms can't be ruled out of the forecast due to the high moisture in the air.

With active storms to the south, it will bring in gustier winds starting Tuesday morning with strong southerly winds with gusts 20-30 MPH especially in Yuma County.

Blowing dust is also possible.

More clouds and gustier conditions begin to move in along with greater chances for showers and storms starting on Tuesday.

The higher humidity will also allow our temperatures to cool down to average levels or even slightly below by the midweek.