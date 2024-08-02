Excessive heat is taking over for the first weekend of August

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High pressure will expand westward bringing excessive heat to the region this weekend.

An Excessive Heat WARNING is issued and will go into effect at 10 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Monday for both Yuma and Imperial Counties.

Temperatures could climb up to 117 degrees bringing major heat risks to our area.

Above-normal temperatures will continue through the middle of next week, so make sure to practice heat safety all hours of the day as we will have hot afternoons and very warm overnights.

Dew points will also be in the 50s and 60s keeping us slightly humid, with higher rain chances returning next week.