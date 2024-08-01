It’s a sticky start to August followed by excessive heat for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An air quality alert is still in effect for portions of Imperial County until 6 p.m. this EVENING due to high levels of ozone (smog), plus smoke from the Nixon California fire.

High pressure centered over the Southern Plains will continue to steer monsoonal moisture to the Desert Southwest bringing in high humidity and rain potential.

With all the lingering moisture hanging around I am still watching for any storm development this evening and tomorrow morning.

Any storms that develop could bring heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to expand westward, which will bring back major to extreme heat risks to the region this weekend.

Slightly drier conditions with rain chances will decrease this weekend, but higher rain chances are possible next week.

The weekend will also bring excessive heat, which is why an Excessive Heat WARNING is issued Saturday through Sunday, for both Yuma and Imperial Counties.