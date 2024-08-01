Skip to Content
Fire kills kills several dogs in Salton City

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A house fire in Salton City claimed the lives of several dogs.

The Imperial County Fire Department says the one-story house went up in flames Tuesday evening.

Firefighters say the owner of the house said the fire started in her office.

“Well right away one of the first things that was mentioned was that the owner had dogs in her house so we attended to put out the fire. Unfortunately we had [several] dogs that perished in that fire," said Battalion Fire Chief Christian Guzman.

Imperial county fire says the house was damaged.

The Red Cross was able to help the owner.

