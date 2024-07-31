Warm and breezy close to July as humidity and rain chances rise to start August

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. TONIGHT for eastern parts of Yuma County due to gusty outflow winds from distant storms bringing in strong winds and blowing dust.

An air quality alert is also still in effect for portions of Imperial and Riverside Counties through Thursday due to the smoke and warm temperatures creating high levels of ozone (smog).

Breezy and windy conditions will be expected for the area through the evening with gusts 20-30 MPH.

Gusts could even peak as high as 40 MPH at times, especially for eastern Yuma County.

A ridge of high pressure will be off toward our east, but it will continue expand bringing hotter temperatures as well as steering monsoonal moisture in the days ahead.

Moisture levels will increase Thursday, creating better chances for showers and thunderstorms to develop in the Desert Southwest.

The greatest chances are looking during the early morning hours and before the afternoon Thurdsday-Friday.

Very sticky and humid conditions will be felt to start the month of August along with near average temperatures through Friday.

However, temperatures will climb into the one-teens bringing major heat risks which is why an Excessive Heat WATCH is issued for the weekend for both Yuma and Imperial Counties.