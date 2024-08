YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A strong thunderstorm was issued, according to the National Weather Service.

NWS says wind gusts could reach up to 50 and 60 MPH with pea size hail.

An eastbound closure on I-8 near S. Fortuna Road has been noted by the Department of Public Safety.

We have also received viewer photos and video.

Locations that could be impacted include: