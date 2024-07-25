Justice Department: Alleged leaders of Sinaloa Cartel arrested

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Two alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel have been taken into custody, according to the Justice Department.

Ismael Zambada Garcia (El Mayo) and Joaquin Guzman Lopez were arrested and are facing multiple charges for allegedly leading the Cartel's operations, which include making fentanyl and trafficking.

“The Justice Department has taken into custody two additional alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most violent and powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world. Ismael Zambada Garcia, or “El Mayo,” cofounder of the Cartel, and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, a son of its other cofounder, were arrested today in El Paso, Texas," wrote the Justice Department in a press release.