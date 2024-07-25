Skip to Content
Justice Department: Alleged leaders of Sinaloa Cartel arrested

Justice Department / KYMA
By
Published 5:50 PM

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Two alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel have been taken into custody, according to the Justice Department.

Ismael Zambada Garcia (El Mayo) and Joaquin Guzman Lopez were arrested and are facing multiple charges for allegedly leading the Cartel's operations, which include making fentanyl and trafficking.

“The Justice Department has taken into custody two additional alleged leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most violent and powerful drug trafficking organizations in the world. Ismael Zambada Garcia, or “El Mayo,” cofounder of the Cartel, and Joaquin Guzman Lopez, a son of its other cofounder, were arrested today in El Paso, Texas," wrote the Justice Department in a press release.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

