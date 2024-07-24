Humane Society of Yuma asking community support for influx of puppies

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) has an influx of puppies and are asking for community support to give the animals the care they need.

HSOY says they have taken in 63 puppies since July 1 and have been receiving the attention they need. However, HSOY reminds the community that young animals without their mothers could impact their health and development.

"Our community's support is vital in helping these puppies get the care they need," said Annette Lagunas, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Yuma. "We urge everyone to consider donating or volunteering to aid in their recovery and ensure they find loving forever homes."

If you'd like to make a donation, go to HSOY's website or in person at their main shelter.