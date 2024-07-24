Skip to Content
Top Stories

Humane Society of Yuma asking community support for influx of puppies

Humane Society of Yuma
By
Published 5:40 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) has an influx of puppies and are asking for community support to give the animals the care they need.

HSOY says they have taken in 63 puppies since July 1 and have been receiving the attention they need. However, HSOY reminds the community that young animals without their mothers could impact their health and development.

"Our community's support is vital in helping these puppies get the care they need," said Annette Lagunas, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Yuma. "We urge everyone to consider donating or volunteering to aid in their recovery and ensure they find loving forever homes."

If you'd like to make a donation, go to HSOY's website or in person at their main shelter.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content