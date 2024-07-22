Skip to Content
San Luis Municipal Pool to reopen with improvements

City of San Luis
Published 5:15 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Municipal Pool will be open Tuesday through Friday, after being closed since Fall of 2022, according to the City of San Luis, Arizona.

The pool was closed for improvements, replacing the deck and and flooring around the pool, also adding two new water features.

“We recognize the significance of the community pool to our residents and community members, offering not only a relief from the summer heat but also serving as a hub for physical activity, education, and the creation of lasting memories with loved ones,” stated Angelica Roldan, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We are unwavering in our commitment to deliver a secure, enjoyable, and accessible environment for all, and eagerly anticipate welcoming the community back to the pool."

The pool will be open for the following:

  • Tuesday-Friday from 6 a.m.-12 p.m., 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sundays from 4 p.m.-8p.m.

More information can be found through the City of San Luis website here.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

