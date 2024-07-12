Reminder: Election Day approaching July 30

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma would like to remind the public about early voting and voting in person in time for Election Day.

Three seats for Yuma City Council and one for Municipal Court judge will be on the ballot, with winners being decided by at least 50% plus one of votes.

Early voters can drop off ballots in person at any of these locations:

Yuma County's Recorder's Office (102 S. Main St.)

Yuma County Main Library (2951 S. 21st Drive)

Yuma County libraries in the Foothills, San Luis, Somerton and Wellton

When voting on Election Day, the following centers will be open from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.: