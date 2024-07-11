FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Extreme heat persists through Friday night

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the Desert Southwest, keeping an Excessive Heat WARNING in place.

Temperatures will be above-normal with highs potentially reaching up to 120 degrees through Friday.

An Air Quality Alert is also in effect for parts of Imperial County through 8 p.m. TONIGHT because of the hot temperatures creating elevated ozone levels (smog).

Monsoonal moisutre will begin to move in the Desert Southwest later this week.

By the weekend, I am tracking breezier conditions, and higher moisture levels, with slight chances for rain showers.

With the higher humidity arriving this weekend, it will cool down our temperatures to seasonal averages.

Prepare for a HOT and HUMID weekend ahead.