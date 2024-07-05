San Luis Walk-In Clinic to hold 26th annual health fair to aid local community

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Regional Center for Border Health, Inc., San Luis Walk-In Clinic, Inc. (RCBH/ SLWIC) will be offering resources to families and their children at a health fair July 12-13, 2024.

Hosted by RCBH/ SLWIC, the “Nuestros Niños/Nuestra Comunidad” Health Fair will aid the local community in time for school.

“We are pleased to announce the 26th annual health fair to provide high quality care services to our children and their families and continue building strong and healthier communities,” said Amanda Aguirre, President and CEO of RCBH/SLWIC.

The health fair will take place at these locations and dates: