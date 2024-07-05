San Luis Walk-In Clinic to hold 26th annual health fair to aid local community
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Regional Center for Border Health, Inc., San Luis Walk-In Clinic, Inc. (RCBH/ SLWIC) will be offering resources to families and their children at a health fair July 12-13, 2024.
Hosted by RCBH/ SLWIC, the “Nuestros Niños/Nuestra Comunidad” Health Fair will aid the local community in time for school.
“We are pleased to announce the 26th annual health fair to provide high quality care services to our children and their families and continue building strong and healthier communities,” said Amanda Aguirre, President and CEO of RCBH/SLWIC.
The health fair will take place at these locations and dates:
- Friday, July 12 at the San Luis Walk-In Clinic, Inc. (1896 East Babbitt Lane, San Luis, AZ) from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Saturday, July 13 at the Somerton Medical Complex (950 East Main Street, Somerton, AZ) from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.