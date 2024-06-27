Skip to Content
Top Stories

San Luis, Arizona approves budget for Fiscal Year 2025

KYMA
By
Published 11:52 AM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The mayor and City of San Luis, Arizona City Council have approved the budget for Fiscal Year 2025, which will be effective July 1, 2024.

The budget totals $122.3 million, with $38.5 million going into capital improvement projects:

  • Merrill Avenue Improvements
  • Water Storage Tank # 6 Rehabilitation Project
  • Well site # 5 Manganese Removal System
  • New 2 Million Gallon Storage Tank and Distribution Lines for Well Site 7
  • West Wastewater Treatment Plan Expansion 

The city of San Luis says services such as police and fire services are financed through the General Fund, which comes from local city sales tax and other revenues.

For more information on the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget, visit their site here.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content