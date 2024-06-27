San Luis, Arizona approves budget for Fiscal Year 2025

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The mayor and City of San Luis, Arizona City Council have approved the budget for Fiscal Year 2025, which will be effective July 1, 2024.

The budget totals $122.3 million, with $38.5 million going into capital improvement projects:

Merrill Avenue Improvements

Water Storage Tank # 6 Rehabilitation Project

Well site # 5 Manganese Removal System

New 2 Million Gallon Storage Tank and Distribution Lines for Well Site 7

West Wastewater Treatment Plan Expansion

The city of San Luis says services such as police and fire services are financed through the General Fund, which comes from local city sales tax and other revenues.

For more information on the Fiscal Year 2025 Budget, visit their site here.