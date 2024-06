YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Blythe Police Department would like to alert the public about a missing man who was last seen last week.

25-year-old Dillan Keith Howard was last seen June 18 at a Starbucks in Blythe, California.

He’s 5'11" about 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white button up shirt, khaki pants and sandals.

If you’ve seen him, call Blythe police at (760) 922-6111.