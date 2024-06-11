Skip to Content
Imperial hotel receives “overwhelming” response to job openings

Hotel officials glad to see community willing to show support

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Cambria Imperial Hotel says it has received more job applications than expected.

The hotel's general manager was enthusiastic to receive community support.

"We are thrilled with the response from the community. The volume of applications demonstrates the strong local support and the high level of talent within Imperial County. We are excited to bring new job opportunities to the area and contribute to the local economy."

Todd Bean, General Manager of Cambria Imperial Hotel

Dozens of positions were available, such as front desk staff, kitchen personnel and management roles.

An Imperial County official has also expressed their support since the opening of the hotel brought job opportunities.

"The overwhelming number of job applications for the Cambria Hotel is a positive indicator of our community's readiness to embrace new business opportunities. This is a great example of how new developments can stimulate job growth and economic prosperity in our region."

Priscilla Lopez, Imperial County Workforce and Economic Development Board Director
