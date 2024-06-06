Local organizations share heat-related tips to keep in mind this Summer

YFD and YRMC talk about what to do to beat the heat

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As temperatures rise, there are a few tips one should keep in mind. I talked to the Yuma Fire Department and Yuma Regional Medical Center who shared with me some tips you should keep in mind.

If you are experiencing muscle cramps, headaches and nausea you should go back inside immediately as heat exhaustion could turn into heat stroke which could eventually lead to organ failure.