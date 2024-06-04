Arizona and California under excessive heat warning

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - While the official start to summer is still weeks away, parts of California and the west will feel the heat over the next few days.

Forecasters say some areas will hit triple digits for the first time this year. That is likely to shatter some records.

About 17 million people in California, Nevada, Utah, and Arizona are in the danger zone, and the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued excessive heat warnings for those states.

Forecasters say a heat dome is to blame.

As high pressure parks over the area, people can expect to see these sweltering temperatures this week.

The excessive heat is expected to increase the fire danger in California and other places.