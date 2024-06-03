Locals react to first female Mexico president

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Claudia Sheinbaum made history when she was elected as the first female president of Mexico.

61-year-old Claudia Sheinbaum is the former mayor of Mexico and is now the first female leader in over 200 years since Mexico's independence.

“It’s good news for not just the country of Mexico but for anybody that deals with Mexico. I think it’s high time, and I think it’s great,” said Yuma County District 4 Supervisor Tony Reyes.

Sheinbaum led votes by almost 60%.

One local also shared their excitement following the news.

“I feel happy because for the first time we’ll have a woman president in Mexico. I feel joy and I think it will be something good for Mexico,” said Ana Maria Lopez, a local.

Sheinbaum is a member of the leftist "Morena" party. She is also the first leader of Jewish heritage.

She will take office on October 1.