Gradually warming throughout the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures still trend a tad bit cooler than normal today, but a ridge of high pressure will continue to build into the Desert Southwest, eventually leading to above-normal temperatures later in the week.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, it will be a seasonable and calm Valentine's Day! Perfect if you have any special indoor or outdoor plans with your loved ones.

A more unsettled pattern is expected to move in early next week, which I am tracking rain potential.

Chances are looking low for now, but I will have more details as this next system gets closer.

Temperatures will gradually rise throughout the week, with highs reaching mid to upper 70s later this week and into the weekend.