Gradually warming throughout the week

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 4:32 PM
Published 3:35 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures still trend a tad bit cooler than normal today, but a ridge of high pressure will continue to build into the Desert Southwest, eventually leading to above-normal temperatures later in the week.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, it will be a seasonable and calm Valentine's Day! Perfect if you have any special indoor or outdoor plans with your loved ones.

A more unsettled pattern is expected to move in early next week, which I am tracking rain potential.

Chances are looking low for now, but I will have more details as this next system gets closer.

Temperatures will gradually rise throughout the week, with highs reaching mid to upper 70s later this week and into the weekend.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

