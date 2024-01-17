Skip to Content
Temperatures and rain chances are both on the rise

KYMA
Published 3:24 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - An upper level system is bringing in extra clouds to our skies today, more sunshine is in the forecast for tomorrow.

Temperatures will reach it's peak tomorrow as highs will be in the mid-70s.

Dry conditions will continue into the weekend however, thicker clouds will arrive starting Friday as moisture gradually spreads across in the region.

Showers are likely to develop Saturday night through Tuesday with the greatest chances for significant rainfall is Monday.

There will be multiple days for rain with possible rain accumulation less than a tenth of an inch for areas in the Desert Southwest.

I will be tracking and bring updates as this system gets closer.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

