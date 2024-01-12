Warmer for the weekend with even warmer for next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - AIR QUALITY ALERT: The Imperial County APCD has declared a MANDATORY wood burning curtailment for residents within the Imperial Valley and El Centro areas today through Saturday.

It was a calm, yet chilly Friday.

For the rest of the evening we can expect the same type of weather conditions, so make sure to dress warm if you have any overnight plans.

Going into the weekend and into next week, temperatures will steadily warm, rising back to near normal by Monday or Tuesday.

A ridge of high pressure will be making it's way back to the Desert Southwest bringing back warmer days ahead.

Dry conditions will persist next week, which will further a warming trend to push temperatures back above-normal later next week.

Daytime highs will eventually make it's way to the mid-70s.