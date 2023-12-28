Warmer temperatures, but still comfortable

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We have clearer and warmer conditions on this Thursday.

Skies will remain clear and chillier temperatures throughout the evening.

A high-pressure system will remain in place over the Desert Southwest which will lead to near-average or slightly above-normal temperatures for the rest of the work week.

More clouds will join back in on Friday, but dry conditions will continue.

A weak weather system will pass over the region late Saturday and into Sunday, bringing increased moisture, but chances for rain remain minimal.

The greatest rain opportunities are looking in southern California.

A cooldown will join in by Saturday where highs will be near average or slightly below-normal.

We can expect a cool temperatures and cloudy skies to ring in 2024.