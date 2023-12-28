Skip to Content
Warmer temperatures, but still comfortable

Weather Authority/ KYMA
today at 3:40 PM
Published 3:16 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We have clearer and warmer conditions on this Thursday.

Skies will remain clear and chillier temperatures throughout the evening.

A high-pressure system will remain in place over the Desert Southwest which will lead to near-average or slightly above-normal temperatures for the rest of the work week.

More clouds will join back in on Friday, but dry conditions will continue.

A weak weather system will pass over the region late Saturday and into Sunday, bringing increased moisture, but chances for rain remain minimal.

The greatest rain opportunities are looking in southern California.

A cooldown will join in by Saturday where highs will be near average or slightly below-normal.

We can expect a cool temperatures and cloudy skies to ring in 2024.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

