House in Idaho being demolished after murders of four students

(NBC) - The home in Moscow, Idaho, where four University of Idaho students were tragically killed last year, is being demolished Thursday morning.

The killings of four University of Idaho students in mid-November of 2022 at an off-campus residence stunned the small community.

No suspect was immediately named in the deaths of housemates Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin.

Nor was a murder weapon, believed to be a large fixed-blade knife, found.

But the intense scrutiny on the unsolved slayings sparked thousands of tips to the FBI.

Then, nearly seven weeks later with the community on edge and speculation swirling about who could commit such violence police announced an arrest in Pennsylvania of a doctoral student in criminal justice.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was apprehended in northeastern Pennsylvania, about 2,500 miles from the Idaho campus, and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary.

The knockdown of the house, guarded by security for over 13 months, marks a significant but emotional moment for the victims' families and the wider University of Idaho community.

The University of Idaho announced plans for demolition following the property's donation to the university, initially planning to demolish it before the 2023-2024 school year.

However, delays ensued as families expressed their wishes to wait until the case reached a resolution, leading to multiple re-evaluations by the university regarding the timing of the demolition.