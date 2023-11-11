Nebraska man arrested for assaulting former Arizona Senator Martha McSally

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Police in Council Bluffs, Iowa have identified and arrested the man suspected of assaulting former Arizona Senator Martha McSally while she was in Omaha, Nebraska this week.

The assault happened at River's Edge Park, under the Interstate 480 (I-480) Bridge, Wednesday morning.

Council Bluffs police released surveillance camera images that the department said show 25-year-old Dominic Henton of Papillion as he followed Senator McSally eastbound over the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, and then southbound onto the trail.

In an Instagram video about the incident, McSally said a man grabbed her in a "bear hug," and then molested and fondled her until she fought him off. She said she threw her water bottle at him and chased him into the brush, where he hid before running off.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Henton on Thursday night, charging him with one count of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

According to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD), Henton is believed to be transient, and may "frequent the area of the riverfront on both the Iowa and Nebraska sides."