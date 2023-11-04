Skip to Content
Toddler in Nevada accidentally shoots himself after finding a gun at a daycare center

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A toddler accidentally shot himself at a preschool in Las Vegas yesterday after he found a gun on the property.

Police say that gun was used by a teenage suspect in another shooting, and was dropped as the suspect hopped over a wall at the daycare as he fled the initial shooting scene.

The child, who is under the age of five, found the gun, picked it up and fired the weapon.

He sustained a substantial bodily injury and was rushed to the hospital, where he is said to be in "stable yet critical condition."

The teenage suspect who dropped the gun after allegedly shooting another man was taken into custody sometime later.

Police are now looking at charging him as an adult.

