Seasonable start to a new month

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - We say goodbye to October and hello to November.

Take a look back at our temperatures for Yuma from October, it was pretty close with having equal days above and below average throughout the month.

Today is game 5 for the World Series, so if you are watching the game, by this evening winds will settle down and temperatures will become chillier as we go into the 70s by 7 p.m.

Overnight lows dip down into the low and mid 50s.

High pressure will predominate across the Desert Southwest through at least the coming weekend, resulting in a gradual warming trend and a return to slightly above-normal temperatures by Friday.

Warming temperatures will continue throughout the week with daytime highs reaching upper 80s by the weekend.

Now that Halloween is behind us, the Holiday Countdown is on!