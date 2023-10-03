Skip to Content
Cool temperatures continue before another warm-up

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 4:04 PM
Published 3:32 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Looking back at September, we had more days below normal than we did above average for the month.

Overall, September was a nice and cool month.

Today is another cool, calm, and dry day, with temperatures still trending cooler for October.

Overnight lows will also be enjoyable as we will dip down into the low and mid 60s.

A return to above-normal temperatures is anticipated late in the week as high pressure builds across the intermountain West.

Temperatures will get warmer each day, where temperatures will peak by Friday with highs returning back to the triple-digit mark by the Friday.

A slight moisture increase will occur over the weekend, which may produce a few light showers over the eastern Arizona.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

