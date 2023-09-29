WEATHER ALERT: Gusty winds on Saturday for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A strong low pressure system from the Pacific Northwest will continue to expand further south, which will lead to cooler temperatures and breezy to windy conditions this weekend.

WEATHER ALERTS: Red Flag WARNING will be in effect for areas east of Yuma from 11:00pm until 7:00pm Saturday for strong winds and low relative humidity as low as 12%, bringing high fire danger.

There is also a Wind Advisory and Air Quality Alert for Imperial County 2:00pm until 10:00pm Saturday for strong westerly winds with gusts up to 50 miles per hour (mph).

Winds will begin to fill breezier starting this evening and Saturday morning, but stronger and more widespread winds will impact the area in the afternoon and carry through the nighttime hours.

Peak gusts of 25-50 mph will be expected on Saturday.

Below-normal temperatures Sunday with afternoon highs in the 80s through early next week will be, overnight lows will also trend in the 60s and even upper 50s.

A gradual warming trend beginning midweek as a ridge builds.