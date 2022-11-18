Skip to Content
A sunny and breezy weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Nice and dry conditions along with cooler-than-normal temperatures will persist through our weekend and the middle of next week.

Toward the end of next week, a warming trend will arrive where temperatures will rise near normal as highs will climb to the mid and upper 70s.

Get ready for another round of wind as winds will start to strengthen tonight and linger through Sunday.

A Wind Advisory is issued for portions of Southeastern California which will go into effect from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. (PST) Saturday (TOMORROW).

Strong winds will be coming from the North where the highest gusts are expected to reach up to 45 MPH.

Even though some areas aren't included in any wind alerts it will still be pretty breezy with the highest gusts reaching 20 to 30 MPH.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

