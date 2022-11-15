Skip to Content
US lung cancer survival rates rising

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - According to a new report, survival rates for lung cancer are on the rise in the U.S., but more work remains to be done.

The five-year lung cancer survival rate increased from 21% in 2014 to 25% in 2018.

Experts call that "remarkable progress" but it's still the nation's leading cause of cancer death.

In communities of color, the five-year survival rate is much lower, at only 20%.

That's according to the 2022 state of lung cancer report, which was published Tuesday by the American Lung Association.

Cases fell 11% nationwide from 2014 to 2018.

In 2021, the U.S. preventive services task force expanded its screening recommendations for lung cancer.

