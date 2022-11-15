Possible rail strike still on the table, another deal rejected

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The chances of a railroad strike have gone up after a third rail union rejected a tentative labor deal.

Rank and file members of the international brotherhood of boilermakers voted against a tentative agreement reached in September.

The i-b-b said it expects to continue negotiating toward a satisfactory contract with railroad management.

The union, which represents about 300 workers, is the smallest of 13 unions representing more than 100-thousand members at major u-s freight railroads.

If any of those unions strike, its picket lines would honored by the other unions.

That could happen early next month and it would shut down a vital link in the nation's supply chain.