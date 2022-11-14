Study shows uptick in youth ER visits for suicidal thoughts

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - According to a new study, emergency room visits for children, having suicidal thoughts has been increasing steadily.

The increase started even before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The study published in the Journal Pediatrics looked at Illinois hospital data from January 2016 to June 2021.

During that time, more than 81,000 visits were young people coded as suicidal ideation.

About 25% of those visits turned into hospital stays.

The study found visits to the ER with suicidal thoughts, increased 59% from 2016 to 2021

And hospitalizations for suicidal thoughts, increased 57% between fall 2019 and fall 2020.