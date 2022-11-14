Gyms are popular again after pandemic slowed down business

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - America's $32 billion fitness industry is finally bouncing back from the pandemic.

Monthly visits to gyms from March through August rose more than 18% over 2019, according to retail industry data.

New memberships have also increased, with sales per square foot at gyms up 34% in August, compared to 2021.

Planet Fitness, which has more than 2,300 stores, added an impressive 300,000 members in the second quarter of this year.

It's a far cry from the peak of the pandemic when one-quarter of gyms went out of business, and entire fitness chains went bankrupt.

In fact, after a period of decline, the fitness industry overall is on track to grow over 4% this year.