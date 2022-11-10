Staying cool with drier conditions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - For our Thursday winds are still staying breezy in Yuma county areas with temperatures staying cooler than normal.

Later into tonight, we will have a major decrease in our temperatures as we will dip down into the low and upper 40s.

Winds will stay pretty light for our Friday, but we could still experience occasional gusts peaking near 20 mph.

Looking ahead to our Veterans Day we will see some clouds, but will still see plenty of sunshine.

A slight boost in our afternoon temperatures will arrive this weekend, thankfully we will still be cooler than normal with another major cooldown by the middle of next week.