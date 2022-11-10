Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 3:41 PM
Published 3:56 PM

Staying cool with drier conditions

Weather Authority/ KYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - For our Thursday winds are still staying breezy in Yuma county areas with temperatures staying cooler than normal.

Later into tonight, we will have a major decrease in our temperatures as we will dip down into the low and upper 40s.

Winds will stay pretty light for our Friday, but we could still experience occasional gusts peaking near 20 mph.

Looking ahead to our Veterans Day we will see some clouds, but will still see plenty of sunshine.

A slight boost in our afternoon temperatures will arrive this weekend, thankfully we will still be cooler than normal with another major cooldown by the middle of next week.

local
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content