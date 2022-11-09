Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
today at 4:04 PM
Published 4:19 PM

Staying breezy & cool for our Wednesday

Weather Authority/ kYMA

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A storm system moves across the Northeast, bringing in heavy rainfall and snow for higher elevation areas, but here in the Desert Southwest rain chances are looking little to none for our Wednesday.

Winds are much lighter than what we felt yesterday however, winds will still be a factor for today where gusts could reach 20-25 mph.

Afternoon highs trend in the low and mid-70s today making our temperatures about 10 degrees below our seasonal average for today.

And as the night approaches we will see a major decrease in our temperatures.

Toward the end of the week, a ridge will start to form over the Desert Southwest, which will bring us drier conditions and boost our temperatures by a few degrees on Sunday and Monday.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday morning weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content