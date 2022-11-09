Staying breezy & cool for our Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A storm system moves across the Northeast, bringing in heavy rainfall and snow for higher elevation areas, but here in the Desert Southwest rain chances are looking little to none for our Wednesday.

Winds are much lighter than what we felt yesterday however, winds will still be a factor for today where gusts could reach 20-25 mph.

Afternoon highs trend in the low and mid-70s today making our temperatures about 10 degrees below our seasonal average for today.

And as the night approaches we will see a major decrease in our temperatures.

Toward the end of the week, a ridge will start to form over the Desert Southwest, which will bring us drier conditions and boost our temperatures by a few degrees on Sunday and Monday.