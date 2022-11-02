Study shows consuming caffeine while pregnant could affect child’s growth

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - If you're pregnant, your doctor has probably told you drinking one cup of coffee or tea is fine.

But according to a new study published Monday, consuming even a small amount of caffeine while pregnant could impact your child's growth.

The study found children who were exposed to caffeine before birth were on average shorter than children of women who did not consume caffeine while pregnant.

The differences were found at least through age eight and even in the children of women who drank less than half a cup of coffee per day while pregnant.

The researchers did not determine if the shorter stature would persist into adulthood.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists currently recommends limiting caffeine to less than 200 milligrams a day while pregnant -- that's about one or two cups of coffee or soda.

If you're pregnant and thinking about cutting back on caffeine, discuss it with your doctor first.