Millions of students’ personal data leaked through ‘Chegg’

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says millions of students' personal information have been exposed because of a tech firm's lax security.

The federal agency has ordered the education technology provider, "Chegg" to strengthen safeguards around its customers' data.

Chegg's businesses include renting textbooks to students and scholarship search services.

The FTC alleges the company failed to fix problems to secure the data it collects, even after it was hit with four breaches since 2017.

The breaches threatened the sensitive information of approximately 40 million customers

That includes social security numbers, e-mail addresses and passwords.

The FTC wants the company to take more protective actions such as bolstering security and limiting the data it collects and stores.