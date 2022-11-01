Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 4:39 PM
Published 4:44 PM

Millions of students’ personal data leaked through ‘Chegg’

MGN

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) says millions of students' personal information have been exposed because of a tech firm's lax security.

The federal agency has ordered the education technology provider, "Chegg" to strengthen safeguards around its customers' data.

Chegg's businesses include renting textbooks to students and scholarship search services.

The FTC alleges the company failed to fix problems to secure the data it collects, even after it was hit with four breaches since 2017.

The breaches threatened the sensitive information of approximately 40 million customers

That includes social security numbers, e-mail addresses and passwords.

The FTC wants the company to take more protective actions such as bolstering security and limiting the data it collects and stores.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content