U.S. planning to address handling ransomware attacks

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - U.S. officials - along with three dozen allies - will hold talks this week on the issue of ransomware attacks and their cost to infrastructures and businesses worldwide.

The unofficial summit will focus on virtual currencies used by cybercriminals and how companies and governments can help protect themselves against hackers.

The talks come amid an uptick in ransomware attacks, including those targeting a major U.S. hospital network and one of the nation's largest school districts.

Canada, Singapore, and Ukraine are among the many governments expected to participate.

Russia - where analysts believe many ransomware groups find refuge - will not be attending.